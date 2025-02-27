DirecTV launches Genre Packs, a more affordable way to get channels you actually want

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DirecTV just announced the availability of Genre Packs , which are channel groupings tied to specific interests. The satellite TV provider teased this in January with the introduction of a sports-related bundle , but now there are more to choose from . These new packs include options for news, entertainment and Spanish language content.

Just like the MySports subscription, many of these new bundles come with live TV channels and subscriptions to streaming platforms. For instance, the MyEntertainment bundle allows access to around 40 channels, including Bravo and FX, but also includes a subscription to Disney+ with Hulu. That one costs $35 per month, making for a pretty good deal.

DirecTV

The MyNews bundle doesn't come with any premium streaming subscriptions, but does allow access to the 24-hour news cycle in all of its brain-melting glory. Purchasers get access to all of the big ones here, including MSNBC, Fox News, CNN and, for some reason, Newsmax. It costs $40 per month, which seems like a lot just to watch a bunch of rich people yell at you, but what do I know.

MiEspañol offers access to more than 50 channels, including many Spanish-language stalwarts like Univision and Telemundo. It costs $35 per month. The MySports bundle, introduced in January, is still around, for $70 per month. It provides access to more than 25 sports-related channels and includes a subscription to ESPN+.