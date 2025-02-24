Disney+ just dropped an explosive trailer for Andor season 2

It's been well over two years, but the wait is almost over. The second season of Andor hits Disney+ on April 22. The platform just dropped a juicy trailer to get all of us Star Wars fans pumped and ready.

The footage shows plenty of cool stuff, including the return of Rogue One's chief antagonist Orson Crennic and the beloved droid K-2SO. The Death Star makes an appearance, which isn't surprising given the ending of the first season. Mon Mothma also attends an extravagant "let them eat cake" type of party.

There are a few bombastic explosions and several shots of the titular Cassian Andor walking down hallways. One thing this trailer doesn't spoil is the plot. The footage is just a hodgepodge of cool moments, so we still have no idea what our favorite rebel spy will be getting up to in season two. To me, this is a good thing.

For the uninitiated, Andor is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and is set after the rise of the empire but before the events of the original Star Wars movie. It's very good, with a tone that can only be described as "prestige Star Wars." It stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough and, sometimes, Forest Whitaker. Season two brings new actors into the fold, like Adria Arjona.