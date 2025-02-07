Magic: The Gathering lands deal for film and TV adaptions with Legendary Entertainment

Hasbro Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment have joined forces to bring Magic: The Gathering to the big and small screens. The pair have signed a licensing deal to create "a live-action feature film and television universe" inspired by the card game. First up will be a movie, with other media to follow, but that's all that's been revealed so far.

Longtime MTG fans might feel skeptical about this announcement, because this isn't the first time the intellectual property has been promised some kind of film or television adaptation. The card game's Fandom wiki page lists many of the proposed movie projects over the years. First up was a plan for multiple movies with Universal all the way back in 2008, which never yielded anything. Then Hasbro made an attempt at a movie with Twentieth Century Fox in 2014, but that was also never heard from again. Netflix has also been attached to two different rumored Magic projects, but it seems like the streamer's animated TV series might really come to pass, with a post on Tudum from September 2024 promising that it's really happening and in production.

Legendary Entertainment has had several projects drawing on geek culture, usually bringing a big budget and a dark edge to their work. Most recently the studio worked on Dune and Dune: Part Two, and it also was involved in Christopher Nolan's take on Batman in The Dark Knight movies as well as the Warcraft movie. MTG has a lot of lore to draw on, so there's plenty of fodder for a cinematic universe. Here's hoping the producers and talent have the understanding to turn all that potential into a good movie.