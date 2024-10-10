Mash-up of Grand Theft Auto and Hamlet is coming to theaters in the US

Mubi has secured the US rights and global SVOD rights to Grand Theft Hamlet. In this documentary, two out-of-work actors attempt to stage an entire production of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet within the game world of Grand Theft Auto Online during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Mubi plans to give the film a release in early 2025, and Mubi's own posts on X say that it will be in "US theaters and streaming globally."

The movie is composed of more than 300 hours of GTA footage. Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen might be the main drivers of making the play the thing, but they looped in other random players through in-game auditions to fill out the cast. This piece of theatrical machinima won the documentary feature jury award at its premiere during SXSW. It also currently boasts a 95 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes , so the critics and early reviewers are into this mash-up of iambs and uzis.