Netflix hops aboard Sifu movie adaptation, assigns a screenwriter

We learned in December 2022 that a production company had signed on to turn Sloclap's excellent martial arts game Sifu into a film. Today, the news dropped that Netflix is involved with the project, which seems to have caused some personnel shuffling behind the scenes.

The initial announcement saw Story Kitchen, which has since amassed a huge catalog of video game adaptations, securing a treatment of Sifu with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad attached as the writer. Story Kitchen is still working on the film, but Kolstad is no longer serving as the screenwriter and T.S. Nowlin has instead been tapped for that role. Nowlin's past credits include the screenplays for the Maze Runner adaptations and most recently he was a writer for Netflix's splashy Ryan Reynolds vehicle The Adam Project.

However, there is still a John Wick connection with Sifu. The director for all four John Wick films, stunt performer Chad Stahelski, has joined the producer team, as have members of Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment company.