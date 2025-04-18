Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie is titled 'Starfighter' and will be released in 2027

Earlier this year, reports came out that Ryan Gosling was in talks for the lead role in Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie. Now, Gosling has confirmed that he will star in Levy's film, which the Deadpool & Wolverine director has been working on since 2022, at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo. Levy's movie will be called Star Wars: Starfighter, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and is scheduled for release on May 28, 2027, a few weeks after Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in cinemas.

Starfighter, most likely named after the universe's small combat spacecraft, is a standalone movie set five years after the events in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and will not be connected to the Skywalker family. "It's not a prequel, not sequel. It's a new adventure. It's set in a period of time that we haven't seen explored yet," Levy said during the event. Neither Levy nor Gosling discussed the plot of the movie, and it's not even clear what character Gosling is playing. Production seems to be looking for a teenage actor and a male and female actor to play as villains alongside Gosling's character. The movie will start production this fall.

A year before Starfighter hits the theaters, however, The Mandalorian and Grogu is taking center stage. A spinoff based on The Mandalorian series, it will premiere on May 22, 2026, with Jon Favreau serving as its director.