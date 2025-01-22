We finally know when Sonic will grace movie theaters again: Paramount has announced Sonic The Hedgehog 4 will arrive on March 19, 2027, Variety reports. The company confirmed the next installment back in December, but we only knew that Spring 2027 was its premiere goal.

The first Sonic The Hedgehog movie premiered in early 2020, just before the world shut down. The third movie came out just before Christmas last year — though Paramount had already announced its follow up was in the works. Similarly, it was first announced about two years before its final release date. If the pattern continues then we should get a trailer in late 2026.

Each of the movies has done well at the box office, with Sonic The Hedgehog 3 currently grossing $218 million domestically and $422 million globally. Paramount also claims that the movies have driven another $180 million-plus from digital purchases and at-home rentals.