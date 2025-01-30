Squid Game season three will hit Netflix on June 27

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You won't have to wait too much longer to find out how the story of Squid Game wraps up. Only a month after the second season premiered, Netflix has revealed that the final episodes of its biggest non-English language series ever will arrive on June 27. That's a remarkably short window, especially considering that there was a gap of over three years between the first and second seasons.

As was the case the last time around, the third season will pick up right where the previous one ended (no spoilers here, but season two ended on a cliffhanger). Meanwhile, Netflix has revealed that season two of Squid Game is already its third most-downloaded series of all time, behind the first season in top spot and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Netflix announced the Squid Game season three release date as part of an expansive look at its 2025 film and TV slate. On the movie side, there's another Knives Out murder mystery to look forward to in the fall, as well as Guillermo del Toro's take on Frankenstein this November. As for Netflix's shows, the animated adaptation of Devil May Cry will debut on April 3.

The company reaffirmed that the next seasons of Black Mirror, Wednesday, The Witcher and Stranger Things will arrive this year, but no dates have been confirmed for those as yet. To speculate for a moment, a fall premiere date for Stranger Things season five seems likely. Both that and Squid Game are among the company's franchises and putting some distance between their final installments makes sense.