The Death Stranding movie now has a writer and director

Movies based on video games have become a pretty big deal in recent years. Just look at those box office returns for A Minecraft Movie for proof of that . This means that more films are coming down the pike, including a motion picture based on Hideo Kojima's delivery simulator Death Stranding. We first learned this was coming back in 2022 , but now there's a writer and director attached to the project.

The production company A24, which is helping to finance the film , just announced that it will be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski. He isn't a household name, but he did co-write and direct A Quiet Place: Day One. He also co-wrote and directed that delightfully weird Nicolas Cage romp Pig.

A24 says that the movie will explore the "catastrophic series of events that blurred the boundaries between the worlds of the living and the dead," thus creating the fragmented society of the game. There's no casting information yet, but one would hope that Norman Reedus would be involved in some capacity. A cameo from Conan O'Brien also wouldn't hurt .

Kojima Productions is involved with the movie. There's no release date yet, as filming hasn't even started.

This wasn't the only Death Stranding news to drop recently. The video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released on June 26, which will be accompanied by a world-wide concert tour and, inexplicably, a luxury watch.