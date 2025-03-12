The Devil May Cry Netflix series has a real trailer, and now Papa Roach is stuck in my head

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There are many reasons Devil May Cry fans will enjoy the upcoming show adaptation's new trailer. But, I must warn you, after watching it Papa Roach's "Last Resort" will be stuck in your head for days. The early 2000s song plays alongside a two-minute trailer that showcases Dante and, notably, his twin brother Vergil.

There are many great takeaways from this peek at the show, but one of the most amusing might be when Lady rips of Dante's shirt and he responds, "Ripped and irresistible dream boat, I know. You still can't just tear a guy's clothes off." It's that kind of lighthearted banter mixed with the action sequences that make us so excited for the Devil May Cry series.

A television series version of Capcom's Devil May Cry game has been in the works for years now. We first got a teaser back in 2023, but we only learned in January that it will premiere on Netflix on April 3. The animated series from Korean company Studio Mir is actually Devil May Cry's second go as a show — in 2007, a 12-episode anime based on the game ran in Japan.

Not familiar with the video game? Here's Netflix's synopsis for the Devil May Cry TV show: "Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."