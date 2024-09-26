The Last of Us season two trailer shows Ellie in danger and Joel in... therapy?
Naughty Dog is also celebrating The Last of Us Day with some fun Steam cosmetics.
September 26 is and to mark the occasion, has dropped the first proper trailer for season two of its
misery simulator TV adaptation. This expands on we saw several weeks ago, which included the first glimpses of Catherine O’Hara’s character (seemingly a therapist) and Kaitlyn Dever as a pivotal newcomer, Abby. There’s more of both here, including that terrifying sequence of infected nearly crushing Abby under a chain-link fence.
There are quite a few other recognizable moments from The Last of Us Part II in the new clip, including an encounter between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and an infected in an abandoned supermarket and a famous scene of her playing guitar for Dina (Isabela Merced). The game’s subway segment is featured, along with the Seraphites and Jeffrey Wright, who reprises his Part II role as the leader of a militant faction. Of course, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is featured throughout the trailer too — he plays guitar with Ellie and sheds a tear, seemingly while in a therapy appointment with O'Hara.
Unfortunately, the clip doesn’t narrow down the release date for the season, which will air in 2025. However, HBO boss Casey Bloys it will arrive in the first half of next year to make it eligible for the next Emmy awards (the same goes for the next season of The White Lotus).
Elsewhere, Naughty Dog is marking TLoU Day in its own way with . There’s a new bunch of TLoU-related avatars and emoji you can pick up , along with a thematic Steam Deck startup video. Meanwhile, PS Plus Extra and Premium members have access to the at no extra cost starting today.