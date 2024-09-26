The Last of Us season two trailer shows Ellie in danger and Joel in... therapy?

September 26 is The Last of Us Day and to mark the occasion, HBO has dropped the first proper trailer for season two of its misery simulator TV adaptation. This expands on a sizzle reel we saw several weeks ago, which included the first glimpses of Catherine O’Hara’s character (seemingly a therapist) and Kaitlyn Dever as a pivotal newcomer, Abby. There’s more of both here, including that terrifying sequence of infected nearly crushing Abby under a chain-link fence.

There are quite a few other recognizable moments from The Last of Us Part II in the new clip, including an encounter between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and an infected in an abandoned supermarket and a famous scene of her playing guitar for Dina (Isabela Merced). The game’s subway segment is featured, along with the Seraphites and Jeffrey Wright, who reprises his Part II role as the leader of a militant faction. Of course, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is featured throughout the trailer too — he plays guitar with Ellie and sheds a tear, seemingly while in a therapy appointment with O'Hara.

Unfortunately, the clip doesn’t narrow down the release date for the season, which will air in 2025. However, HBO boss Casey Bloys recently indicated it will arrive in the first half of next year to make it eligible for the next Emmy awards (the same goes for the next season of The White Lotus).