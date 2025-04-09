The Last of Us will return for a third season

Fret not, Fireflies, The Last of Us will continue on HBO beyond its second season. Just before the hit adaptation of Naughty Dog's games returns to the network and Max for its next batch of episodes, HBO has officially greenlit a third season of the show.

It would have been a major shock if TLOU wasn't going to return beyond this latest seven-episode stint . Season two doesn't cover all of the shocking events of The Last of Us Part 2 . The show's creators and showrunners, Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog and Craig Mazin, have long been adamant that it would take at least two seasons to adapt that overly long misery simulator (still a very good game, though). Plus, the first season was a huge success, as tens of millions of people watched Joel and Ellie fend off infected and other enemies as they trekked across the remnants of America.

"We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of," Mazin said in a statement. "The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season three!"

HBO hasn't given a timeline for when we can expect the third season, but there should hopefully be a smaller gap between seasons this time around. Season two was delayed by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes in 2023. Plus, it's hard to imagine that viewers will be willing to wait so long to find out what happens after [redacted].