Until Dawn trailer shows the movie's Groundhog Day-style gimmick in action

Sony just dropped a full-fledged trailer for the Until Dawn movie, just days after releasing a shorter teaser . The new footage gives us a proper introduction to the Groundhog Day-style gimmick that separates the film from the game.

The game is known for permadeath, as any of the eight main characters can die and the narrative will just barrel along without them. The movie, however, takes a different approach. When these characters die, they wake up to start the night over again. This is like Groundhog Day, sure, but also Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day and more Star Trek episodes than you can shake a stick at. Time loops are fun!

Sony says that the movie will connect to the game universe, despite the differing storytelling mechanic. For instance, Peter Stormare voices Dr. Hill in the game, but shows up in the trailer working at a gas station. The film will "delve into his character's involvement in the events of the game, raising questions for fans to explore."

The film's directed by David F. Sandberg, who also helmed Shazam! and Lights Out. It's written by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler. Dauberman is best known for writing films in The Conjuring universe, like Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun and Annabelle Comes Home.

Until Dawn stars the aforementioned Peter Stormare, but also younger actors like Ella Rubin, Ji-young Yoo, Michael Cimino and Maia Mitchell. It hits theaters on April 25. In the meantime, a remake of the game arrived on PS5 and PC in October.