Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

Epic Games' #FreeFortnite Cup has 1,200 non-Apple prizes

The tournament is for all platforms, including iOS, and will take place on August 23rd.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
37m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Epic Games
Epic Games

Epic Games’ battle against Apple is far from over. After releasing a parody of Apple's 1984 ad, the video game developer is now taking another jab at the tech giant by holding a #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23rd. In its announcement, Epic said that iOS users will be left behind on Chapter 2 Season 3 when it rolls out Season 4 on August 27th for players on other platforms. So, it’s giving people on all systems and platforms the chance to play together before they no longer can.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has long been a critic of Apple’s App Store policy to take a 30 percent cut from in-app purchases. But his company’s fight against the tech giant only started after it offered Fortnite users on iOS discounts for purchases made directly from Epic rather than within the game itself. Apple removed the game from the App Store for “violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer,” a spokesperson said back then.

As for Epic, it sued Apple as a response and asked the court to force Apple to change its App Store policies. In particular, it wants the tech giant to take a smaller cut for in-app purchases and to change the rule that prevents developers from selling the same services outside of the App Store. A few days after the lawsuit was filed, Apple notified Epic that it will terminate all its developer accounts and cut the company off its iOS and Mac development tools on August 28th. Epic filed another lawsuit against the company, asking the court to stop it from pulling its developer tools.

True to its anti-Apple theme, the tournament features prizes intended to encourage players to use devices from brands other than Apple. Epic is giving away 1,200 pieces of gaming hardware, including the Alienware Gaming Laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch, to the top players.

To participate, players can check the in-game Compete tab to see what time the Cup starts in their region. After the tournament begins, they have four hours to make their way to the top to win any of those devices and the Tart Tycoon Outfit: a skin featuring the Big Brother-like figure with an apple head that Epic used in its 1984 ad parody.

In this article: Epic Games, Apple, Fortnite, #FreeFortnite Cup, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

A typo created a 212-story monolith in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

Facebook forms financial group to focus on payments

View
Twitter test directly shows your tweet quote counts

Twitter test directly shows your tweet quote counts

View
Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr