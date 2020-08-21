Epic Games' #FreeFortnite Cup has 1,200 non-Apple prizes

Epic Games’ battle against Apple is far from over. After releasing a parody of Apple's 1984 ad, the video game developer is now taking another jab at the tech giant by holding a #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23rd. In its announcement, Epic said that iOS users will be left behind on Chapter 2 Season 3 when it rolls out Season 4 on August 27th for players on other platforms. So, it’s giving people on all systems and platforms the chance to play together before they no longer can.
All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020
Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWID
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has long been a critic of Apple’s App Store policy to take a 30 percent cut from in-app purchases. But his company’s fight against the tech giant only started after it offered Fortnite users on iOS discounts for purchases made directly from Epic rather than within the game itself. Apple removed the game from the App Store for “violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer,” a spokesperson said back then.