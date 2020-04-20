Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA

ESPN starts broadcasting the 'Road to the Madden Bowl' this weekend

It's putting a big spotlight on esports.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
EA
EA

Sponsored Links

Last year’s Madden 19 Championship Finale set new viewing records, and that was when there were actual sports available to watch. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has reshuffled real-life action and EA’s plans for the game’s championship series, but the new schedule will put the esports competition closer to the spotlight.

A Madden NFL Celebrity Tournament that has occurred in sync with the NFL draft will wrap up this weekend with a championship game at noon on Sunday set to air on ESPN2. Meanwhile, videogame pros will participate in a last chance qualifier today and tomorrow, with Sunday games airing on ESPN2 as well.

In between the network will show Road to the Madden Bowl episodes that highlight the various esports players using “exclusive features and interviews with Madden competitive stars.” It’s all part of a schedule that leads up to the Madden NFL 20 Bowl semifinals and finals on May 16th, which will air live on YouTube, Twitch and ESPN starting at 5 PM ET.

ESPN is hardly the only network diving deep into esports events right now, and Fox already aired a Madden tournament event in March. But putting up five straight hours of Madden coverage on a Sunday afternoon in April is exceptional — even if it is on ESPN2.

Madden NFL 20 Championship Series Schedule

  • Saturday, April 25

    • 2 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (EA SPORTS TwitchYouTube & ESPN app)

  • Sunday, April 26

    • 12 p.m. ET: Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament Championship (ESPN2)

    • 1 p.m. ET: ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL, Episode 1 (ESPN2)

    • 1:30 p.m. ET: ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL, Episode 2 (ESPN2)

    • 2 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (ESPN2)

  • Saturday, May 2

    • 11 a.m. ET: ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL, Episode 3 (ESPN2)

  • Wednesday, May 6 - Saturday, May 9:

    • 5 p.m. ET - 10 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group Play (EA SPORTS TwitchYouTube & ESPN app)

  • Thursday, May 14

    • 5 p.m. ET - 9 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Wild Card Play (EA SPORTS TwitchYouTube & ESPN app)

  • Friday, May 15:

    • 5 p.m. ET - 9 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Quarterfinals (EA SPORTS TwitchYouTube & ESPN app)

  • Saturday, May 16:

    • 5 p.m. ET - 9 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Semi-finals & Finals (ESPN2 & EA SPORTS Twitch and YouTube)

In this article: ESPN2, EA Sports, espn, esports, NFL, Madden Bowl, EA, madden 20, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
'Uncharted' is a perfect globe-trotting break from quarantine

'Uncharted' is a perfect globe-trotting break from quarantine

View
Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

Dyson won't build ventilators for the UK after all

View
Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

View
The iPhone SE and other midrange phones worth your money

The iPhone SE and other midrange phones worth your money

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr