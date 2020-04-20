ESPN starts broadcasting the 'Road to the Madden Bowl' this weekend

Last year’s Madden 19 Championship Finale set new viewing records, and that was when there were actual sports available to watch. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has reshuffled real-life action and EA’s plans for the game’s championship series, but the new schedule will put the esports competition closer to the spotlight.
A Madden NFL Celebrity Tournament that has occurred in sync with the NFL draft will wrap up this weekend with a championship game at noon on Sunday set to air on ESPN2. Meanwhile, videogame pros will participate in a last chance qualifier today and tomorrow, with Sunday games airing on ESPN2 as well.