Eve's HomeKit-only Outdoor Cam is now available for $250

After missing its originally planned April 3rd release date , Eve's Outdoor Cam is available to buy starting today. Announced at CES 2022, the company claims its latest product is the only HomeKit-exclusive floodlight camera on the market. The device works with Apple’s Secure Video framework to safely store any footage it captures on iCloud. End-to-end encryption ensures only the owner of the camera can see live video and recordings. However, that does mean you need an iPhone, iPad or Mac to use the Outdoor Cam in your home.

Outside of HomeKit exclusivity and a minimalist design, Eve’s latest camera includes all the usual features you might expect in a modern security camera. Its 157-degree field of view lens and sensor can record 1080p footage at 24 frames per second. Additionally, the Outdoor Cam includes support for two-way voice communication, and it can detect motion from up to 30 feet away with the help of infrared night vision.

You can purchase the Outdoor Cam from Eve's website for $249.95.