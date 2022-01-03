Eve's $250 HomeKit-exclusive outdoor camera arrives on April 5th

Following its HomeKit-only indoor camera , Eve has announced a model for the outside of your home. The company claims the Outdoor Cam is the first floodlight camera created exclusively for HomeKit.

The Outdoor Cam uses HomeKit Secure Video and when it detects activity, you'll receive an iPhone notification. It taps into the on-device intelligence of Apple TV or HomePod to automatically record movements, and it can tell the difference between people, vehicles, pets, and packages.

Eve says that, like its other products, the camera was designed with data security in mind. Recordings are stored on iCloud and you can view them for up to 10 days via the Home app on iPhone, iPad and Mac. There's end-to-end encryption, so only the owner can see live video and recordings.

The camera can record 1080p video at 24 frames per second. It has a 157-degree field of view and two-way voice communication. The Outdoor Cam can detect motion up to 30 feet away through infrared night vision.

It's not the only outdoor camera that works with HomeKit Secure Video. The Netatmo Outdoor Camera does so as well. Still, it's interesting to see a smart security camera that requires Apple devices to operate.

You can pick up the Eve Outdoor Cam on April 5th from Eve and Amazon. Apple will sell the $250 camera at a later date.

In addition, Eve announced that its Matter-ready motors for blinds and shades are now available from a number of retailers . MotionBlinds require an iPhone or iPad equipped with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.

