Image credit: Eve Systems

Eve's HomeKit-only indoor security camera arrives on June 23rd

Protect your Apple-focused household.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago
Eve Systems Eve Cam indoor security camera
Eve Systems

It’s still hard to find HomeKit-friendly security cameras, let alone ones that are focused primarily on Apple’s smart home framework, but Eve Systems is close to filling that gap. The company is shipping the HomeKit-exclusive Eve Cam indoor security camera on June 23rd, with pre-orders available now. The $150 device uses HomeKit Secure Video to let you see, store and (if you want) share video recordings across your Apple devices using iCloud, keeping your smart home info and footage secure.

The camera is fairly typical hardware-wise with its 1080p video, a 150-degree field of view, infrared motion detection and night vision up to 16.4ft away. Two-way communication helps you scare away burglars or check up on loved ones.

The catch, as you’ve no doubt guessed, is having to invest deeply in the Apple ecosystem to make use of this. You’ll not only need at least one Apple device (and preferably an Apple TV or HomePod as a hub), you’ll also have to get an iCloud plan with at least 200GB of storage. That’s fine if you expect to stay in Apple’s world for a long while, but it might be worth looking at a more universal solution if you have a mixed-platform household or want the option of switching later on.

In this article: eve systems, eve cam, security camera, homekit, smart home, household, home, iOS, Apple TV, homekit secure video, news, gear
