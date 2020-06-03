Eve's HomeKit-only indoor security camera arrives on June 23rd

It’s still hard to find HomeKit-friendly security cameras, let alone ones that are focused primarily on Apple’s smart home framework, but Eve Systems is close to filling that gap. The company is shipping the HomeKit-exclusive Eve Cam indoor security camera on June 23rd, with pre-orders available now. The $150 device uses HomeKit Secure Video to let you see, store and (if you want) share video recordings across your Apple devices using iCloud, keeping your smart home info and footage secure.

The camera is fairly typical hardware-wise with its 1080p video, a 150-degree field of view, infrared motion detection and night vision up to 16.4ft away. Two-way communication helps you scare away burglars or check up on loved ones.