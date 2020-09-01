Latest in Gear

Image credit: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Facebook slaps new label on Trump post about mail-in ballots

The new label says that "voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness."
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
23m ago
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks to officials during a roundtable discussion on community safety, at Mary D. Bradford High School in in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 1, 2020. - Trump in Kenosha says violent anti-police protests were 'domestic terror.' (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Facebook has added a new label to Donald Trump’s post about mail-in ballots. In the post, which also appears on Twitter, Trump elaborated on previous comments that encouraged people to vote twice. The rambling post says voters should “SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible,” and “On Election Day, or Early Voting, go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted).”

Facebook’s label contradicts Trump's repeated claims that voting by mail is unreliable and susceptible to fraud. “Voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year,” the label says, citing the Bipartisan Policy Center. It also has a link to Facebook’s voting information center.

Facebook's latest label for Trump's post about mail-in ballots.
Facebook

Previously, Facebook had labeled Trump’s post with a message encouraging users to visit the company’s voting information center. But that label, which is similar to ones the company has added to other voting-related posts, had been criticized for not taking a stronger stance on the president’s claims.

Facebook’s new label comes after Mark Zuckerberg announced new steps the social network would take to prevent voter fraud and misinformation. The company will expand its voter suppression policy to “include implicit misrepresentations about voting… because it might mislead you about what you need to do to get a ballot, even if that wouldn't necessarily invalidate your vote by itself,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook will also ban new political ads in the days leading up to the election, and add labels to posts that try “to delegitimize the outcome of the election” or declare victory before the results are final. The company will also limit message forwarding in its Messenger app. 

In this article: Facebook, voting, Social media, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, 2020 Elections, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

TCL's new paper-like display can also play videos

View
‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ comes to Nintendo Switch on September 18th

View
Nintendo will release a Super Mario Game & Watch for the holidays

Nintendo will release a Super Mario Game & Watch for the holidays

View
Race tiny, real-life RC cars in 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

Race tiny, real-life RC cars in 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr