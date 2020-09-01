Facebook slaps new label on Trump post about mail-in ballots

Facebook has added a new label to Donald Trump’s post about mail-in ballots. In the post, which also appears on Twitter, Trump elaborated on previous comments that encouraged people to vote twice. The rambling post says voters should “SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible,” and “On Election Day, or Early Voting, go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted).”
Facebook’s label contradicts Trump's repeated claims that voting by mail is unreliable and susceptible to fraud. “Voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year,” the label says, citing the Bipartisan Policy Center. It also has a link to Facebook’s voting information center.