Facebook launches Voting Information Center for the 2020 US election

Facebook’s Voting Information Center is now live on its main platform and on Instagram. The social network first announced the project back in June when it also gave users the option to stop seeing political ads. In that announcement, the company said it was building the hub as part of the “largest voting campaign in American history,” which aims to urge four million people register for the upcoming election in the US.
Users of voting age based in the US will get a notification banner at the top of their timeline linking to the hub, which they’ll also be able to access from the menu. They can use the information center to check if they’re registered to vote, and they can simply follow the link it provides to register if they haven’t yet. And yes, it will contain information on how US citizens living abroad can register and submit absentee ballots from overseas.