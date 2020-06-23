Latest in Gear

Image credit: Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Facebook will link all 2020 US election posts to its voter hub

Politicians won't be exempt from the new policy.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
8m ago
PORTLAND, ME - JUNE 23: Van Afes fills out his ballot at at Merrill Auditorium where the City of Portland is currently holding in-person absentee voting and voter registration on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

On Friday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared additional details on the company’s 2020 US election plans. Zuckerberg said the social media giant will display its Voting Information Center at the top of the Facebook and Instagram apps.

When it detailed the hub last week, Facebook said its hope was to help 4 million people register for the upcoming 2020 elections. The center will notify users of announcements and changes to the election process. It will also provide information on topics like registration periods, when early voting starts and the deadline to apply to vote by mail.

When it comes to potential cases of voter suppression, every post that mentions the 2020 election will include a link to the Voter Information Center. Facebook also plans to flag posts made by politicians in this same way. "This isn't a judgment of whether the posts themselves are accurate," said Zuckerberg. "But we want people to have access to authoritative information either way."

Developing...

In this article: Facebook, social media, Mark Zuckerberg, politics, election 2020, news, gear
