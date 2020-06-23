Facebook will link all 2020 US election posts to its voter hub

On Friday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared additional details on the company’s 2020 US election plans. Zuckerberg said the social media giant will display its Voting Information Center at the top of the Facebook and Instagram apps.

When it detailed the hub last week, Facebook said its hope was to help 4 million people register for the upcoming 2020 elections. The center will notify users of announcements and changes to the election process. It will also provide information on topics like registration periods, when early voting starts and the deadline to apply to vote by mail.