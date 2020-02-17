Facebook will label posts from politicians that break its rules

“We will soon start labeling some of the content we leave up because it is deemed newsworthy, so people can know when this is the case,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We'll allow people to share this content to condemn it, just like we do with other problematic content, because this is an important part of how we discuss what's acceptable in our society -- but we'll add a prompt to tell people that the content they're sharing may violate our policies.”

The policy change comes after a number of high-profile advertisers have said they would pull ads from the social network as part of a boycott arranged by civil rights groups. The campaign, organized by the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, Color of Change and others, urged large corporations to pause advertising on the social network for the month of July.

“The campaign is a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform,” the organizers wrote in a letter announcing the campaign earlier this month. “The campaign will organize corporate and public pressure to demand Facebook stop generating ad revenue from hateful content, provide more support to people who are targets of racism and hate, and to increase safety for private groups on the platform, among other measures.”

Unilever is the largest company to join the boycott so far. The company behind brands like Dove and Lipton spent $42 million on Facebook ads in 2019, CNN reported. Verizon also announced it would pause Facebook advertising after the ADL posted a letter noting a Verizon ad had appeared next to QAnon content. Ben and Jerrys, REI, Patagonia and Eddie Bauer have also said they would participate.

Developing...