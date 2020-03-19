Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Twitter fact checks Trump’s false tweets about election fraud

Twitter urges users to 'get the facts' in response to Trump’s 'misleading' tweets.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
156 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

It’s finally happened: Twitter has fact-checked the president. The company added labels notifying its users that two of Donald Trump’s tweets have been fact-checked and contain false information about mail-in voting.

In the tweets, Trump falsely claims that use of mail-in ballots will lead to widespread election fraud and result in a “Rigged Election,” and that California will allow “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there,” to vote. 

Trump tweets fact check.
Twitter

Twitter has appended a link urging users to “get the facts” about mail-in ballots. Clicking through, Twitter further notes that fact checkers say there is no evidence to support these claims and that voting by mail is already used in a number of states. The company also links to stories from CNN, the Washington Post and other outlets debunking these claims.

The labels mark the first time the company has fact-checked the president, a move Facebook and other companies have largely resisted until now. The fact check also comes after Twitter came under fire for declining to remove a series of tweets from Trump promoting a debunked conspiracy theory about the death of a former staffer of MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Twitter's fact-check of Trump's claims fo election fraud.
Twitter

In a statement to Engadget, a Twitter spokesperson said the tweets were labeled due to “potentially misleading information,” but declined to say if the company planned to label more of the president’s tweets. Twitter has previously added a “manipulated media” label to a deceptively-edited video Trump retweeted.

“The Tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots. This decision is in line with the approach we shared earlier this month,” a Twitter spokesperson said. 

In this article: Twitter, Social media, Donald Trump, election 2020, fact check, internet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
156 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

View
Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

View
Apple fixed the bug that prevented some iOS apps from opening

Apple fixed the bug that prevented some iOS apps from opening

View
Twitter fact checks Trump’s false tweets about election fraud

Twitter fact checks Trump’s false tweets about election fraud

View
Switzerland pilots a contact tracing app using Apple and Google's tech

Switzerland pilots a contact tracing app using Apple and Google's tech

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr