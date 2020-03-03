Twitter won't remove Trump's Joe Scarborough conspiracy tweets

Last week, Timothy Klausutis wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking that the platform remove tweets by President Trump that dug up a long-debunked conspiracy theory that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdered Kluasutis’ wife, Lori Klausutis. Now, in the latest Twitter-Trump turmoil, the company has offered an apology to Klausutis family -- and little more. Twitter seems to have no intention of removing or labeling the tweets.
“We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family. We've been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement provided to Engadget.