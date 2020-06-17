Facebook creates voting information hub for the 2020 US election

Facebook has launched what Mark Zuckerberg calls the “largest voting campaign in American history,” with the goal of urging and helping 4 million people register for the upcoming election. The social network’s voter registration campaign back in 2016 was a huge success, so now it’s aiming for double the number of people it helped register in 2018 and 2016. To make that happen, Facebook is building a Voting Information Center, which will include authoritative information on how to register and vote, as well as how to request for an absentee or mail-in ballot, based on a user’s state laws.
The information hub can notify users about announcements and changes to the election process, if there are any, from local authorities. It can also alert them about pertinent information, such as registration periods, deadlines to request a vote-by-mail ballot and the start of early voting. To help voters prepare for Election Day itself, the center can also show them when and where they’re supposed to vote and whether there are ID requirements for their location.