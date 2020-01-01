Facebook leak hints at its defense against a government-ordered breakup

Facebook has declined to comment on the apparent leak. In the past, it has pushed for extra regulation (albeit limited) in place of a breakup.

There’s no certainty a defense like this would hold up. Columbia University professor and tech policy expert Tim Wu said that pointing to the FTC’s past approval would be “weak.” The regulator hadn’t considered the possibility that Facebook was buying Instagram and WhatsApp to squash competition, Wu said — it wasn’t going to rule out a breakup as circumstances changed. The difficulty of a breakup might not factor into the decision, either.

Facebook might have to offer some kind of defense before long. The FTC is rumored to be readying an antitrust lawsuit by the end of 2020, and the House could release its antitrust investigation results later in October. Neither is likely to be particularly kind to Facebook, and a split-up could easily be on the table.