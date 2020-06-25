Facebook will tell you when you're about to share old news

Facebook will soon let you know if a link you’re about to post is old news. It's rolling out a notification worldwide starting today, which will pop up when you go to share something more than 90 days old. It should prompt users to think about whether what they want to share with their friends is still relevant before they pop it on their feed.

"Over the past several months, our internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share," John Hegeman, vice-president of Feed and Stories, wrote. He added that the issue has given news publishers cause for concern. When people share old news they frame as something more up to date (intentionally or not), that can cause some confusion about the current state of a certain story or topic.