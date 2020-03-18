Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Facebook adds coronavirus ‘information center’ to News Feed

Facebook wants its billions of users to take social distancing seriously.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
27m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook is taking new steps to encourage its billions of users to take social distancing seriously amid the coronavirus pandemic. The social network will start placing a coronavirus "information center" at the top of users' News Feeds, Mark Zuckerberg announced.

The messages will begin appearing in users' News Feeds in the next 24 hours in the US, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and be available in more countries and languages over time.

Like similar efforts the company has undertaken on Instagram, the messages will provide users with accurate and up-to-date news about coronavirus in an effort to reduce misinformation. But in addition to sources like the CDC and World Health Organization, Zuckerberg said it will also include Facebook posts from local officials and celebrities encouraging users to cooperate with social distancing efforts.

"We're designing it to be very adaptive so that on a day-to-day basis the messages ... vary from location to location," Zuckerberg said during a call with reporters announcing the update. He noted that while many people are aware of the threat posed by coronavirus, "a lot of what needs to happen is people need to be convinced" to take social distancing seriously.

The information center will also offer statistics tracking confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses, and include information on school closures, according to screenshots of the feature. Another section, titled "Why You Should Stay Home," links to articles about the importance of social distancing amid the pandemic.

The information center is the latest, and perhaps most aggressive, step Facebook has taken in the wake of the pandemic. The social network also created a news hub aimed at WhatsApp users, given free advertising to the WHO and other organizations, and taken ramped up fact checking to beat back coronavirus hoaxes.

Source: Facebook
In this article: coronavirus, covid-19, facebook, gear, internet, news feed, social media
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr