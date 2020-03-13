Instagram cracks down on coronavirus AR effects

Instagram is taking new steps to combat the spread of coronavirus-related misinformation. The company has removed augmented reality effects that claim to "diagnose" or "treat" coronavirus, and will begin hiding other coronavirus-themed augmented reality effects from search results.
"We've removed previously-published effects and are rejecting all new effects, which claim to predict, diagnose, treat, or cure coronavirus," Facebook wrote in an update to its AR creators. Other coronavirus-themed AR effects that don't break company rules will be hidden from search results unless they were "developed in partnership with a recognized health organization."