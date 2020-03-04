Latest in Gear

Image credit: photoguns via Getty Images

Facebook will run free WHO ads to counter coronavirus misinformation

It also vows to take down fake coronavirus claims.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
42m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

photoguns via Getty Images

In a status update Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has just posted, he detailed the social network's efforts to ensure you're getting the right information about your area's COVID-19 situation. When you search for "coronavirus" on Facebook, you'll see a pop-up or a card at the top of the search results that directs you to the World Health Organization or a local health authority's website for the latest updates. Facebook is even giving the WHO as many free ads as it needs for its coronavirus response measures and providing the organization the support it needs on the platform.

The company is also taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus misinformation and hoaxes. Facebook has long been criticized for allowing disinformation campaigns to spread on its platform, but it's especially important to keep matters related to COVID-19 under control, since it's a health concern that could put people's lives in danger.

To make sure you're only (or mostly) getting correct information, it's deleting false claims and conspiracy theories flagged by global health organizations. In addition, it's blocking ads for products claiming to have the capability to cure the disease, as well as any other advertisement seeking to exploit the situation.

Zuckerberg has also revealed that researchers are already using aggregated and anonymized Facebook data, such as population density maps, to gain a deeper understanding of how the virus is spreading. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's partnership with the Gates Foundation even gave Cambodian researchers what they needed to sequence the virus' full genome in days. Their work has made it easier and faster to identify if individuals have contracted the virus. The CEO says Facebook is still looking for more ways it can help -- it's particularly looking at how its services can contribute to the "broader efforts to contain the outbreak."

Source: Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook)
In this article: coronavirus, COVID-19, facebook, gear, internet, medicine
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years

SETI@Home ends its crowdsourced search for alien life after 21 years

View
Amazon confirms first coronavirus diagnosis among US employees

Amazon confirms first coronavirus diagnosis among US employees

View
Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

View
'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster is now available for PC

'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster is now available for PC

View
YouTube's tweaks to recommend fewer conspiracy videos seem to be working

YouTube's tweaks to recommend fewer conspiracy videos seem to be working

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr