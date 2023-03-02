Another new feature can sync the motion of your video to the beat of a song.

Facebook stretches out Reels to a maximum 90-second length Another new feature can sync the motion of your video to the beat of a song.

Meta sees Reels as an important aspect of its apps, and the platform is rolling out some new features for the format on Facebook. For one thing, Facebook is extending the maximum length of Reels to 90 seconds, up from 60. Meta increased the Instagram Reels time limit to 90 seconds last July, but both fall someway short of the maximum length of a TikTok video, which currently stands at 10 minutes .

TikTok and Instagram Reels both have ways to sync clips with a song, and Facebook Reels is getting a similar feature called Grooves. Meta says this uses "visual beat technology" and that it automatically syncs and aligns motion with the beat of a song.

Elsewhere, Facebook will offer an easy way to generate Reels from your memories. You'll also be able to take advantage of trending templates. This allows you to replace clips from an existing template with your own ones.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on