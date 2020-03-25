Facebook test adds Wikipedia information to search results

Facebook is testing a new feature that displays factual information from Wikipedia in some search results, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. This is perhaps an attempt to keep you on Facebook instead of opening a new tab when you want to learn more about a given topic, or could be another effort to fight “fake news.” The feature was first reported by Social Media Today, which cited Twitter users who spotted it.

Now, when you enter certain topics in the Facebook search bar, results will include a box on the right hand side of the page containing snippets from the relevant topic’s Wikipedia article.The feature is similar to Google’s Knowledge Panels, which have provided more information on common searches for years now. Twitter user Matt Navarra is among those who tweeted a screenshot: