Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook will verify identities for suspiciously popular accounts

It's another step in the fight against misinformation.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook logo is seen displayed on smartphone in this illustration photo taken Krakow, Poland on March 10, 2020. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook has been verifying the identities of Page managers for a while in its quest to stamp out misinformation, but now it’s shifting that attention to individual accounts. The social network will now verify the identities of people behind profiles that both have a “pattern of inauthentic behavior” and whose posts “rapidly go viral” in the US. This could determine if a suspiciously popular account is really part of a propaganda campaign, to put it another way.

The company will reduce the distribution of viral posts if an account holder either has ID that doesn’t match the linked account or declines to verify the ID. It’ll also ban these people from posting on Pages they administrate until they identify through the existing Page Publisher Authorization process. Facebook said IDs would be “stored securely” and wouldn’t be shared on people’s profiles.

This stops short of banning the users outright, although Facebook has previously removed accounts and Pages when it believes they’re part of shady misinformation campaigns. However, this could still reduce the chances those campaigns succeed in spreading bogus claims — an important effort with the 2020 presidential election approaching, even if it doesn’t hold politicians accountable.

In this article: Facebook, internet, Social media, Social network, social networking, Misinformation, disinformation, fake news, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

View
Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google offers a free Nest Mini to YouTube Premium subscribers

View
Trump’s executive order could limit protections for social media companies

Trump’s executive order could limit protections for social media companies

View
Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

Oppo's Evangelion phone is surprisingly faithful to the anime

View
Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

Gogoro’s Eeyo 1 is a lightweight e-bike designed for the city

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr