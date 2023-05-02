'Fairgame$' looks like Payday and The Division with a Gen-Z twist It's the first title out of Jade Raymond's Haven Studios.

The first project out of Haven Studios is Fairgame$, and it looks like it packs plenty of neon-tinged, anarchist multiplayer action. Fairgame$ is an online, competitive heist game about classism and rebelling against billionaires, and it's heading to PlayStation 5 and PC. There's no release date at the moment.

Haven is the new studio founded by veteran producer Jade Raymond, who's best known for her work on the Assassin's Creed franchise in the early aughts.

The reveal video for Fairgame$ shows a trio of young adults in stylish accessories blasting, sliding and shooting their way past high-tech security systems and corporate agents. On the PlayStation Blog, creative director Mathieu Leduc describes the game as "a thrilling competitive heist game where you join an underground movement to rob the ultra-rich and rebalance the scales.... Trespass inside forbidden locations around the world, fill your pockets like a kid in a candy store and unravel the nefarious plans of untouchable billionaires."

Fairgame$ is a PvP experience with emergent sandbox gameplay, according to Leduc.

Raymond spent nearly a decade at Ubisoft as an executive producer and managing director on the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs franchises. She joined Google in early 2019 as the head of game development for Stadia, the company's new cloud gaming platform. Stadia was a short-lived experiment for Google, and Raymond left in February 2021 amid a broader shutdown of the service. She opened Haven just a month later and announced her team was building a PlayStation-exclusive original IP, and Sony purchased the studio outright in 2022.