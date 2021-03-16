Former Stadia chief Jade Raymond is making a new game for PlayStation

Jade Raymond is already making moves after leaving her position at Stadia. The former EA and Ubisoft producer is opening a studio called Haven, which is working on an unannounced, original PlayStation game.

Google announced in Feburary that it was closing its internal Stadia game studios and that Raymond was departing the company. Raymond was hired in 2019 to lead Stadia Games and Entertainment.

So excited to announce Haven Studios! https://t.co/dDJKKA7ZrY — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) March 16, 2021

The former Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs producer announced her next move on the PlayStation Blog. She's bringing together "many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years" at Haven Studios, which is an independent studio based in Montreal.

"We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community," she wrote. "We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It’s why I couldn’t be happier for their backing and support."

Raymond took a not-so-subtle dig at Google in her post. "It’s time for us to refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments," she wrote.