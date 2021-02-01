Google is shutting down its Stadia game studios

The company opened its first Stadia studio in Montreal in 2019 and it acquired Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios later that year to bolster the team. Google announced the Los Angeles studio last March. Harrison noted that most of the team members will be moving on to other roles and that Google will help them find new positions. SG&E has published a few Stadia exclusives, including Orcs Must Die! 3, Outcasters and Submerged: Hidden Depths.

According to Harrison, Google believes working with developers and publishers to bring third-party games to the platform is the "best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business." In November, Stadia's director of games Jack Buser said that there were 400 games in the works for the service. Exclusive Stadia titles are in development from studios like Harmonix and Supermassive.