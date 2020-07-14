Google snaps up Stadia exclusives from Harmonix and Supermassive

During its Stadia Connect, Google had some news about some upcoming exclusives for the game streaming platform. Music game specialist Harmonix and Until Dawn studio Supermassive are working on titles that’ll only be on Stadia.

Google didn’t reveal too much about what those games will entail, but given those studios’ history, it’s a safe bet that rhythm and horror titles are on the way. Harmonix is perhaps best known for the Guitar Hero and Rock Band series, and it’ll release the intriguing DJ game Fuser later this year. Supermassive has been focused on its Dark Pictures Anthology lately, with the next game in the horror series, Little Hope, scheduled to come out on October 30th.