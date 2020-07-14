Latest in Gaming

Google snaps up Stadia exclusives from Harmonix and Supermassive

Details about Splash Damage's 'Outcasters' also emerged during Stadia Connect.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
24m ago
During its Stadia Connect, Google had some news about some upcoming exclusives for the game streaming platform. Music game specialist Harmonix and Until Dawn studio Supermassive are working on titles that’ll only be on Stadia.

Google didn’t reveal too much about what those games will entail, but given those studios’ history, it’s a safe bet that rhythm and horror titles are on the way. Harmonix is perhaps best known for the Guitar Hero and Rock Band series, and it’ll release the intriguing DJ game Fuser later this year. Supermassive has been focused on its Dark Pictures Anthology lately, with the next game in the horror series, Little Hope, scheduled to come out on October 30th.

Uppercut Games is working on a Stadia exclusive too. Google noted that the Australian studio specializes in “immersive environmental storytelling, powerful emotional experiences, and boundary-pushing creativity.”

Meanwhile, it emerged earlier this year that Gears Tactics developer Splash Damage was working on a Stadia exclusive and we have some details on that front. Outcasters is a competitive multiplayer title “set in a distinctly stylized vinyl world,” with millions of ways to customize your character. You can compete in matches with up to eight players and “bounce and spring your way to success across colorful combat arenas,” Google said in a press release.

Google previously announced that Orcs Must Die! 3 would be a Stadia exclusive, and that got a little shine in the spotlight during the Connect. Stadia Pro subscribers can claim it for free and start playing now. During the Connect, Google also revealed a string of third-party games that are coming to Stadia.

