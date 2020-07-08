'Man of Medan' sequel 'Little Hope' arrives on October 30th

Given that the Dark Pictures: Little Hope horror game follows a group of college students and their professor stranded in a town full of dark history, “demonic apparitions” and evil forces trying to claim their souls, it’s only appropriate that the title would arrive on October 30th, just in time for Halloween. Today, Supermassive announced the release date and shared a new trailer with added scenes.

Little Hope is a follow up to Man of Medan, and it continues the Dark Pictures Anthology. When your group gets stranded in Little Hope, you learn that it was once the site of witch hunts and that evil forces are still very much present. Your fate will be determined by the choices you make, and you can expect a focus on conversations and lots of scares.