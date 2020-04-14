'Dark Pictures: Little Hope' trailer shows horror from the age of witch hunts

It’s now clearer just how Supermassive will follow up Man of Medan and continue the Dark Pictures Anthology. The studio has released a trailer for The Dark Pictures: Little Hope that shows just what the decision-driven horror title will entail. You’re visiting the town of Little Hope, a town gripped by witch hunts in 1692. However, it’s increasingly clear that the witches are the least of your concerns. It’s possible that the witch hunters left their own sinister legacies, or that something altogether different is at work.

The clip doesn’t provide much insight into gameplay for the title, which arrives on PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime tis summer. However, you can safely presume that many of the mechanics you saw in Man of Medan (and Until Dawn, for that matter) will carry over. That means life-and-death choices that will ripple throughout the game, a focus on conversations and, of course, lots of scares and gruesome moments. We weren’t keen on Man of Medan’s tank-like controls and pacing issues, but we wouldn’t rule out a more refined experience with Little Hope.