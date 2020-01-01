Stadia announces 16 upcoming games, including ‘Sekiro’ and ‘NBA 2K21’

Game streaming service Stadia has been criticized for its limited selection of games -- it currently has around 60 games available for purchase. But it’ll be adding 16 more, including some AAA titles, by the end of the year.

One major title coming to Stadia this fall is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Players have been clamoring for Dark Souls on Stadia; and while Sekiro isn’t quite the same, it’s from the same team and should satisfy your thirst for maddeningly difficult combat. Plus, Sekiro has made our “best games” lists for both the PS4 and Xbox One.