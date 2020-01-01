Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Stadia announces 16 upcoming games, including ‘Sekiro’ and ‘NBA 2K21’

'NBA 2K21' and 'Outriders' will come to Stadia at the same time they launch on other platforms.
Ann Smajstrla
25m ago
PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 18: In this photo illustration, the Stadia logo is displayed on the screen of a TV on November 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Stadia is a streaming platform for on-demand video games in the cloud. Introduced by Google on the sidelines of the Game Developer Conference 2019, the service allows you to play AAA video games on all kinds of devices, such as a computer, phone, tablet or Chromecast. The service will be launched by Google tomorrow November 19, 2019 in 14 countries, including France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot via Getty Images

Game streaming service Stadia has been criticized for its limited selection of games -- it currently has around 60 games available for purchase. But it’ll be adding 16 more, including some AAA titles, by the end of the year.

One major title coming to Stadia this fall is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Players have been clamoring for Dark Souls on Stadia; and while Sekiro isn’t quite the same, it’s from the same team and should satisfy your thirst for maddeningly difficult combat. Plus, Sekiro has made our “best games” lists for both the PS4 and Xbox One.

Stadia subscribers should also be excited that both Outriders and NBA 2K21 are hitting the streaming service and other major platforms simultaneously. It usually takes a little longer for games to make it to Stadia after they’ve reached consoles. So, it’s a good sign that developers are giving Stadia a serious look.

Also be on the lookout this fall for Hitman 2 and 3, Super Bomberman R Online, Dead By Daylight, Serious Sam 4 and several others. Finally, Google is also announcing new Stadia exclusive games from music game specialist Harmonix, Until Dawn studio Supermassive and Australian studio Uppercut Games.

In this article: Google Stadia, stadia, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
