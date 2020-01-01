Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Future Publishing via Getty Images

Watch Google's Stadia Connect event here at 1PM ET

Expect to learn about exclusives and third-party games that are bound for Stadia.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
30m ago
Detail of hands holding a Google Stadia video game controller, taken on November 27, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Future Publishing via Getty Images

The Stadia library is seriously starting to take shape. Not only did Google just reveal that El Nino and indie smash hit Celeste are coming to the service, but during Ubisoft Forward this week, we learned more of that publisher’s titles are heading to Stadia too, including Far Cry 6. And guess what? There are even more games on the way to Google’s streaming platform.

You’ll learn about a bunch of them during the latest Stadia Connect, which is taking place today. You can expect to find out about some Stadia exclusives as well as some other third-party titles that’ll drop on the service in the near future. Google said back in January that it planned to add more than 120 games to Stadia this year, and we’ll learn more about its plans to round out that lineup during the Connect. You can watch it right here at 1PM ET.

