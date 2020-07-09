Stadia adds 'Celeste' and 'El Hijo' to its lineup

Google is continuing to beef up the Stadia store. It announced a couple more titles that’ll be available for purchase soon: hit indie platformer Celeste and puzzle-solving stealth game El Hijo - A Wild West Tale.

One of Engadget’s favorite games of 2018, Celeste is a solid addition to the Stadia store. It has a compelling story that’s perfectly aligned with its tough platforming, which nudges you to keep trying until you conquer a literal and figurative mountain. Celeste also boasts a gorgeous pixel art design and a terrific chiptune score.