Stadia works just fine on iOS, even without a true native app

A big draw for video game streaming services is the ability to play on any device, any time. There’s just one problem: many of them aren’t available on iOS. (Not without a fan-made workaround, anyway.) Thankfully, that period of incompatibility is coming to an end. Starting today, you can play any Google Stadia game on an iPhone or iPad. The service is accessible through Chrome, Safari or a progressive web app (PWA). If you want to use the latter, simply open Stadia in Safari (https://stadia.google.com), hit the Share shortcut and then select ‘Add to Home Screen.’ You’ll then have an ‘app’ that functions almost identically to the native Android application.
I have few complaints with Google’s approach and implementation. Yes, a native app would be preferable, but it's impossible to deliver in a way that would make players and service providers happy. (Apple's policy states that all streamable games must be listed individually in the App Store.) For now, all of Google’s competitors, including Microsoft and NVIDIA, are circumventing the App Store and operating through the browser instead.