Stadia works just fine on iOS, even without a true native app

My only nitpicks are the Apple-centric UI elements that occasionally hang around. If you’re accessing Stadia via the browser, you’ll see the iOS status bar — the one that shows the time, connectivity and remaining charge on your device — and browser URL field while navigating the store and homepage. When you launch a game, it goes ‘full screen’ and the browser UI disappears. In my pre-release testing, however, the status bar was strangely stubborn. It would occasionally disappear on my iPad Pro, but most of the time it stayed visible at the top of the display. Not a deal-breaker, but a tad annoying, especially when you’re trying to immerse yourself in a game like Cyberpunk 2077 or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

A pre-release version of the Stadia PWA running on my iPad Pro. Engadget

I asked Google whether there was a hidden toggle in the settings, or any plans to hide these system-level UI elements. A spokesperson merely said that I was part of “the first phase of iOS testing” and that the team would “continue to update the iOS experience with user feedback.” Notably, the fan-made Stadium app doesn’t have this problem. For now, therefore, I’ll be sticking with the unofficial client developed by Zachary Knox. But if Google can fix this tiny issue, I’ll be adopting its PWA full-time. Stadia’s debut on iOS is generally a strong one and leaves me excited for xCloud next year. These two, along with NVIDIA’s GeForce Now, will make the iPhone and iPad an even more capable and versatile hardware duo.