Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roy JAMES Shakespeare via Getty Images

Apple gives Stadia and xCloud the green light to run on iOS

But you'll need to download each game directly from the App Store.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
19m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

With his mobile phone in the kitchen
Roy JAMES Shakespeare via Getty Images

Apple has issued revised App Store guidelines that pave the way for game streaming services such as Google Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud, NVIDIA’s GeForce Now and Facebook Gaming to run on iOS devices. But there’s a catch: you’ll need to download each game individually from the App Store.

“Games offered in a streaming game service subscription must be downloaded directly from the App Store, must be designed to avoid duplicate payment by a subscriber, and should not disadvantage non-subscriber customers,” the updated rules read (via CNBC).

“Streaming game services may offer a catalog app on the App Store to help users sign up for the service and find the games on the App Store, provided that the app adheres to all guidelines, including offering users the option to pay for a subscription with in-app purchase and use Sign in with Apple,” the company said in another section of its guidelines. “All the games included in the catalog app must link to an individual App Store product page.

Apple has come under fire over its App Store practices lately on a number of fronts, particularly from game publishers. Epic Games, of course, is embroiled in a legal battle with the company over the cut Apple takes from in-app payments. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store soon after that fight flared up.

Microsoft and Facebook (both of whom have expressed support for Epic) have hit out at Apple's rules too. They said that the guidelines limited their gaming apps on iPhones and iPads. The xCloud and GeForce Now apps aren’t available for iOS devices at all, while you can't play games through the Stadia or Facebook Gaming apps as things stand.

Last month, Apple said that it had to limit game streaming services because it said it would have to review and approve each title individually — rules that don’t apply to non-interactive streaming services like Netflix and Spotify. Having to download each Stadia, xCloud or GeForce Now game that you want to play to your iPhone or iPad kind of defeats the core purpose of game streaming, but at least it’ll be possible for you to use them on iOS devices.

Developing...

In this article: apple, iphone, ipad, ios, app store, google stadia, googlestadia, stadia, xcloud, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Our verdict on the Microsoft Surface Duo

The Morning After: Our verdict on the Microsoft Surface Duo

View
Gateway PCs are back

Gateway PCs are back

View
Xbox Series X and S will support Dolby Vision HDR for gaming

Xbox Series X and S will support Dolby Vision HDR for gaming

View
MIT sleep monitor can track people's sleeping positions using radio signals

MIT sleep monitor can track people's sleeping positions using radio signals

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Waiting on the world to change

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review: Waiting on the world to change

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr