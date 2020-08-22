Microsoft backs Epic's request to keep using Apple developer tools

Epic Games has an ally in its bid to prevent Apple revoking access to developer tools. Microsoft has filed a statement (via The Verge) supporting Epic’s request to maintain developer kit access while its lawsuit against Apple continues. Gaming Developer Experiences General Manager Kevin Gammill claimed that Epic’s Unreal Engine was “critical technology” for the industry, and losing access to that on iOS and Mac would deprive Microsoft and other game creators of a key engine choice. That could be calamitous for developers if an Unreal-based game is well into development.
Microsoft and other companies would have to choose between restarting development, dropping support for Apple devices or cancelling a game “entirely,” Gammill said. This could be problematic for already-published games, the manager added. It might not only prevent iOS and Mac users from getting new features, bug fixes and security updates, but could split the market as they’re cut off from playing online against people on other platforms.