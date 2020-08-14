Apple will let Epic Games users 'sign in with Apple' for a bit longer

A day before Apple was set to shut down the “sign in with Apple” prompt for Epic Games users, the company has retreated on its threat. Apple issued an indefinite extension on the matter, meaning for now, Epic Games players can still use “sign in with Apple,” but there’s no telling how long this ability will last. Epic recommends users still prepare for the method to be removed.

Two days ago, Epic warned that Apple would remove its proprietary sign-in option for Epic Games accounts on September 11th. It was the latest move in an ongoing legal battle between the two companies, largely being fought over the 30 percent revenue cut that Apple takes from most sales on the App Store.