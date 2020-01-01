Apple will stop letting Epic Games use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on September 11th

As of September 11th, Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign in with Apple.” If you’re using the Apple sign-in feature, make sure to update your Epic Games account email and password before Friday.

This change is the latest petty move in the Apple versus Epic battle. For those just tuning in, last month, Epic began offering Fortnite discounts to players who bypassed the Android and iOS app stores -- Epic has long complained about the commission fees those stores charge. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the App Store. Now, the two are going back and forth in court.