Image credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE via Getty Images

Apple will stop letting Epic Games use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on September 11th

Make sure your Epic Games email and password are up-to-date by Friday.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
This illustration picture shows the video game Fortnite app logo displayed by a tablet in Paris, on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
As of September 11th, Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign in with Apple.” If you’re using the Apple sign-in feature, make sure to update your Epic Games account email and password before Friday.

This change is the latest petty move in the Apple versus Epic battle. For those just tuning in, last month, Epic began offering Fortnite discounts to players who bypassed the Android and iOS app stores -- Epic has long complained about the commission fees those stores charge. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the App Store. Now, the two are going back and forth in court.

Meanwhile, Fortnite players on Apple devices are locked out of the new season, and indie developers wait to see how all of this will affect them.

In this article: apple, sign in with apple, sign in, epic games, block, password, psa, fortnite, news, gaming
