Apple seeks damages from Epic Games over 'Fortnite' contract breach

If you somehow missed how all of this started, on August 13th Epic’s Fortnite Mega Drop on iOS and Android included an option for players to pay for the game’s in-game currency directly. Epic offered a discount to those who took advantage of this option. Both Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective app stores later that same day. Epic responded by launching separate lawsuits against the two companies, accusing them of anti-competitive practices.

On August 28th, Apple went on to terminate Epic’s App Store developer account, delisting the company’s other games in the process. For a moment, it seemed like the company would also cut off the account Epic uses to maintain the Unreal Engine, but the judge overseeing the case ruled Apple could not do that.

Apple is now effectively taking things a step further by asking the court to hold Epic liable for its actions. It’s asking that the studio repay all the money it collected when it gave Fortnite players the option to bypass the App Store’s payment mechanisms. It’s also asking for a permanent injunction against Epic’s external payment system.

A hearing between the two companies is currently scheduled for later this month.