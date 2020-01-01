Apple seeks damages from Epic Games over 'Fortnite' contract breach

The ongoing legal feud between Apple and Epic Games took another turn on Tuesday, with Apple now seeking damages from the studio for its breach of contract (via CNBC). The move comes in response to Epic’s recent request for a preliminary injunction to put Fortnite back on the App Store and force Apple to restore its developer account. Apple is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.
″Epic’s lawsuit is nothing more than a basic disagreement over money,” the tech giant said in its filing with the District Court of the Northern District of California. “Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the App Store.” Apple revealed in the filing that Epic has made more than $600 million from the App Store.