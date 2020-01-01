Google pulled 'Fortnite' from the Play Store on Android

Just hours after Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store, it appears Google has followed suit in its Play Store. Earlier today as part of a “Mega Drop” Epic Games updated its blockbuster title with an in-app option that included a discount if players pay them directly.

'Fortnite' direct payment option - Google Play Epic Games

This goes against the policies of both stores, however on Android, at least, Epic could distribute its game via sideloading, and in fact it used that route until just a few months ago. Epic has already filed a lawsuit against Apple over pulling its app, and we’ll see what happens on the Android side.