Image credit: Chesnot via Getty Images

Google pulled 'Fortnite' from the Play Store on Android

Epic Games is pushing for direct payment options that bypass app store fees.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
55m ago
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 26: Gamers play the video game 'Fortnite Battle Royale' developed by Epic Games on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphones during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 26, 2018 in Paris, France. 'Paris Games Week' is an international trade fair for video games and runs from October 26 to 31, 2018. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot via Getty Images

Just hours after Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store, it appears Google has followed suit in its Play Store. Earlier today as part of a “Mega Drop” Epic Games updated its blockbuster title with an in-app option that included a discount if players pay them directly.

Fortnite direct payment option - Google Play
'Fortnite' direct payment option - Google Play
Epic Games

This goes against the policies of both stores, however on Android, at least, Epic could distribute its game via sideloading, and in fact it used that route until just a few months ago. Epic has already filed a lawsuit against Apple over pulling its app, and we’ll see what happens on the Android side.

Google has issued a statement on the situation:

The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.

Developing...

In this article: Fortnite, epic games, battle royale, Android, Play Store, app store, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
