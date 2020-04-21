'Fortnite' is finally available through the Google Play Store

Epic Games’ determination to avoid the Google Play Store appears to have given way to pragmatism. The studio has released Fortnite in the Play Store, letting anyone install the battle royale shooter on Android without the hassle of downloading Epic’s custom software or going through Samsung. Not that the company is completely happy with making this move, however. In a statement to The Verge (available below), Epic effectively argued that Google was bullying developers who don’t offer titles through the Play Store and give Google a 30 percent cut of all purchases.
Google has allegedly relied on “scary, repetitive security pop-ups,” Google Play Protect and hostile characterizations (such as treating third-party app sources as malware havens) to put non-Play Store titles “at a disadvantage,” according to Epic. The company claimed that it had little choice but to go through the Play Store to deal with that reality. Epic also called on Google to rethink its policies so that developers of all kinds could “compete on a level playing field” with Google in payments and other services.